At European Commission headquarters in Brussels and in Washington there is disquiet about the prospect of an Italian “Belt and Road Initiative” deal with China. Photo: Reuters
China seeks to calm fears of Italian ‘belt and road’ deal as Xi Jinping prepares for visit to Europe
- Chinese officials and analysts say Rome’s deal with Beijing is just business
- Prime Minister Conte says Italy’s relations with EU and US will not be compromised
Topic | Belt and Road Initiative
At European Commission headquarters in Brussels and in Washington there is disquiet about the prospect of an Italian “Belt and Road Initiative” deal with China. Photo: Reuters
The port of Trieste on the Adriatic Sea offers potential for China’s belt and road plans. Photo: Adriaports.com
Italy may be ready to open up four ports to Chinese investment under ‘Belt and Road Initiative’
- Prime Minister Conte seeks to assure Italians national security will be safe after deals
- Chinese President Xi Jinping expected in port city of Palermo as part of state visit
Topic | China-EU relations
The port of Trieste on the Adriatic Sea offers potential for China’s belt and road plans. Photo: Adriaports.com