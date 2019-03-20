Channels

At European Commission headquarters in Brussels and in Washington there is disquiet about the prospect of an Italian “Belt and Road Initiative” deal with China. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

China seeks to calm fears of Italian ‘belt and road’ deal as Xi Jinping prepares for visit to Europe

  • Chinese officials and analysts say Rome’s deal with Beijing is just business
  • Prime Minister Conte says Italy’s relations with EU and US will not be compromised
Topic |   Belt and Road Initiative
Kinling Lo

Kinling Lo  

Published: 7:14pm, 20 Mar, 2019

Updated: 7:14pm, 20 Mar, 2019

The port of Trieste on the Adriatic Sea offers potential for China’s belt and road plans. Photo: Adriaports.com
Diplomacy

Italy may be ready to open up four ports to Chinese investment under ‘Belt and Road Initiative’

  • Prime Minister Conte seeks to assure Italians national security will be safe after deals
  • Chinese President Xi Jinping expected in port city of Palermo as part of state visit
Topic |   China-EU relations
Stuart Lau

Stuart Lau  

Published: 7:10pm, 19 Mar, 2019

Updated: 11:32pm, 19 Mar, 2019

