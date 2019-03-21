Chinese Vice-President Wang Qishan meets members of a Philippine government delegation that includes Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea and Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua
Philippines finance minister Dominguez tells China Manila is determined to avoid infrastructure debt traps
- ‘Build, Build, Build’ programme will not lead to re-run of 1970s crisis, says official
- President Rodrigo Duterte expected at second ‘belt and road’ forum in Beijing
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has levelled multiple accusations at China’s foreign policy, from the South China Sea to its “Belt and Road Initiative”. Photo: AFP
Beijing hits back at US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s ‘irresponsible’ South China Sea energy claims
- Chinese foreign ministry tells non-claimants to stay out discussions about disputed waters
