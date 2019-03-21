Channels

Chinese Vice-President Wang Qishan meets members of a Philippine government delegation that includes Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea and Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

Philippines finance minister Dominguez tells China Manila is determined to avoid infrastructure debt traps

  • ‘Build, Build, Build’ programme will not lead to re-run of 1970s crisis, says official
  • President Rodrigo Duterte expected at second ‘belt and road’ forum in Beijing
Topic |   The Philippines
Catherine Wong

Catherine Wong  

Published: 7:00am, 21 Mar, 2019

Updated: 7:00am, 21 Mar, 2019

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has levelled multiple accusations at China’s foreign policy, from the South China Sea to its “Belt and Road Initiative”. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Beijing hits back at US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s ‘irresponsible’ South China Sea energy claims

  • Chinese foreign ministry tells non-claimants to stay out discussions about disputed waters
Topic |   US-China relations
Zhenhua Lu

Zhenhua Lu  

Published: 2:36pm, 13 Mar, 2019

Updated: 6:30pm, 13 Mar, 2019

