Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Security personnel patrol near the Id Kah Mosque in Kashgar in Xinjiang. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

China invites European diplomats to visit Xinjiang as backlash grows over Muslim camps

  • ‘Informal’ offer made as Beijing tries to defend its policies in region where it has been accused of locking up more than a million mainly Uygur detainees
  • Visit would be first by Western observers, but diplomats and human rights campaigners sound note of caution about whether they will be given the access they want
Topic |   Xinjiang
SCMP

Zhenhua Lu  

Mimi Lau  

Published: 11:00pm, 20 Mar, 2019

Updated: 11:00pm, 20 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

Security personnel patrol near the Id Kah Mosque in Kashgar in Xinjiang. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Residents are seen lining up inside a so-called vocational training center in the city of Artux in Xinjiang.
Residents are seen lining up inside a so-called vocational training center in the city of Artux in Xinjiang.
China says the detention program in Xinjiang is necessary to eradicate religious extremism and maintain stability.
China says the detention program in Xinjiang is necessary to eradicate religious extremism and maintain stability.
Xinjiang governor Shohrat Zakir said the detention facilities were the same as boarding schools.
Xinjiang governor Shohrat Zakir said the detention facilities were the same as boarding schools.
Video footage from state broadcaster CCTV shows Muslim minorities reading from official Chinese language textbooks at a ‘vocational training center’ in Hotan, Xinjiang.
Video footage from state broadcaster CCTV shows Muslim minorities reading from official Chinese language textbooks at a ‘vocational training center’ in Hotan, Xinjiang.
Politics

US highlights mass detentions of Uyghurs in Xinjiang in human rights report

Topic |   Xinjiang
SCMP

Jodi Xu Klein, US correspondent  

Jun Mai  

Published: 6:19pm, 14 Mar, 2019

Updated: 6:55pm, 14 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

Residents are seen lining up inside a so-called vocational training center in the city of Artux in Xinjiang.
Residents are seen lining up inside a so-called vocational training center in the city of Artux in Xinjiang.
China says the detention program in Xinjiang is necessary to eradicate religious extremism and maintain stability.
China says the detention program in Xinjiang is necessary to eradicate religious extremism and maintain stability.
Xinjiang governor Shohrat Zakir said the detention facilities were the same as boarding schools.
Xinjiang governor Shohrat Zakir said the detention facilities were the same as boarding schools.
Video footage from state broadcaster CCTV shows Muslim minorities reading from official Chinese language textbooks at a ‘vocational training center’ in Hotan, Xinjiang.
Video footage from state broadcaster CCTV shows Muslim minorities reading from official Chinese language textbooks at a ‘vocational training center’ in Hotan, Xinjiang.
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.