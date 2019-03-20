Security personnel patrol near the Id Kah Mosque in Kashgar in Xinjiang. Photo: AP
China invites European diplomats to visit Xinjiang as backlash grows over Muslim camps
- ‘Informal’ offer made as Beijing tries to defend its policies in region where it has been accused of locking up more than a million mainly Uygur detainees
- Visit would be first by Western observers, but diplomats and human rights campaigners sound note of caution about whether they will be given the access they want
Topic | Xinjiang
Security personnel patrol near the Id Kah Mosque in Kashgar in Xinjiang. Photo: AP
Residents are seen lining up inside a so-called vocational training center in the city of Artux in Xinjiang.
China says the detention program in Xinjiang is necessary to eradicate religious extremism and maintain stability.
Xinjiang governor Shohrat Zakir said the detention facilities were the same as boarding schools.
Video footage from state broadcaster CCTV shows Muslim minorities reading from official Chinese language textbooks at a ‘vocational training center’ in Hotan, Xinjiang.
US highlights mass detentions of Uyghurs in Xinjiang in human rights report
Topic | Xinjiang
Residents are seen lining up inside a so-called vocational training center in the city of Artux in Xinjiang.
China says the detention program in Xinjiang is necessary to eradicate religious extremism and maintain stability.
Xinjiang governor Shohrat Zakir said the detention facilities were the same as boarding schools.
Video footage from state broadcaster CCTV shows Muslim minorities reading from official Chinese language textbooks at a ‘vocational training center’ in Hotan, Xinjiang.