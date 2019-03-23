Channels

US President Donald Trump with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during their second summit in Hanoi. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

How long can North Korea ‘muddle through’ its sanctions-related economic woes?

  • Dealing with a falling, China-reliant economy is believed to be weighing heavily on North Korean leader Kim Jong-un
  • Hanoi summit’s collapse hurt Kim’s hopes of getting sanctions lifted
Topic |   North Korea
Lee Jeong-ho

Lee Jeong-ho  

Published: 2:32pm, 23 Mar, 2019

Updated: 2:32pm, 23 Mar, 2019

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Photo: Kyodo
East Asia

Pyongyang considering halting talks with US, restarting nuclear tests: North Korean diplomat

  • The senior official blamed the US for talks breaking down at last month’s Trump-Kim summit in Hanoi, which ended in disagreement
Topic |   North Korea
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 3:14pm, 15 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:42pm, 15 Mar, 2019

