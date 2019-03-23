US President Donald Trump with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during their second summit in Hanoi. Photo: AFP
How long can North Korea ‘muddle through’ its sanctions-related economic woes?
- Dealing with a falling, China-reliant economy is believed to be weighing heavily on North Korean leader Kim Jong-un
- Hanoi summit’s collapse hurt Kim’s hopes of getting sanctions lifted
Topic | North Korea
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Photo: Kyodo
Pyongyang considering halting talks with US, restarting nuclear tests: North Korean diplomat
- The senior official blamed the US for talks breaking down at last month’s Trump-Kim summit in Hanoi, which ended in disagreement
