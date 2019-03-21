Channels

Some European leaders want to penalise companies from countries such as China that bar foreign firms from their own public contracts. Photo: Getty Images
Diplomacy

Chinese firms may face barriers to winning Europe’s public contracts as leaders call for new law

  • Member states call for ‘reciprocity’, after their companies could not bid for projects in China despite EU accepting Chinese bidders
  • Text for public procurement rules to be discussed at European summit starting on Thursday
Topic |   China-EU relations
POLITICO

POLITICO  

Published: 11:32am, 21 Mar, 2019

Updated: 11:48am, 21 Mar, 2019

Some European leaders want to penalise companies from countries such as China that bar foreign firms from their own public contracts. Photo: Getty Images
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (right) and French President Emmanuel Macron after a meeting of EU leaders in Berlin, in 2017. Photo: Getty Images
Diplomacy

EU accelerates moves to block China’s market access

  • European countries want ‘reciprocity’ in big projects from power lines to metros
Topic |   European Union
POLITICO

POLITICO  

Published: 12:50pm, 19 Mar, 2019

Updated: 12:49pm, 19 Mar, 2019

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (right) and French President Emmanuel Macron after a meeting of EU leaders in Berlin, in 2017. Photo: Getty Images
