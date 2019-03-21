Some European leaders want to penalise companies from countries such as China that bar foreign firms from their own public contracts. Photo: Getty Images
Chinese firms may face barriers to winning Europe’s public contracts as leaders call for new law
- Member states call for ‘reciprocity’, after their companies could not bid for projects in China despite EU accepting Chinese bidders
- Text for public procurement rules to be discussed at European summit starting on Thursday
Topic | China-EU relations
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (right) and French President Emmanuel Macron after a meeting of EU leaders in Berlin, in 2017. Photo: Getty Images
Topic | European Union
