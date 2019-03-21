Channels

Senior officials from the US and China will continue their trade negotiations in Beijing next week. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

China, US prepare for final push in trade talks, as dates set for Beijing, Washington meetings

  • US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will travel to Beijing next week as sides race against the clock to reach an agreement
  • But Washington's demand for an enforcement mechanism remains a stumbling block, analysts say
Topic |   US-China trade war
Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng  

Published: 9:00pm, 21 Mar, 2019

Updated: 9:20pm, 21 Mar, 2019

Senior officials from the US and China will continue their trade negotiations in Beijing next week. Photo: AFP
Then US Treasury Secretary James Baker speaks to reporters at New York's Plaza Hotel in September 1985 at the announcement of the Plaza Accord. Photo: AP
China Economy

China seeks to avoid fate of Japan in US trade war deal as heavyweight economists gather in Beijing

  • Mainland economists seek advice from Japanese scholars over trade war experiences after their economic stagnation of the 1990s
  • Beijing is worried that a currency deal with the United States could lead to its export engine losing steam
Topic |   China economy
Guo Rui

Guo Rui  

Published: 12:00pm, 20 Mar, 2019

Updated: 11:28pm, 20 Mar, 2019

Then US Treasury Secretary James Baker speaks to reporters at New York’s Plaza Hotel in September 1985 at the announcement of the Plaza Accord. Photo: AP
