Senior officials from the US and China will continue their trade negotiations in Beijing next week. Photo: AFP
China, US prepare for final push in trade talks, as dates set for Beijing, Washington meetings
- US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will travel to Beijing next week as sides race against the clock to reach an agreement
- But Washington’s demand for an enforcement mechanism remains a stumbling block, analysts say
Topic | US-China trade war
Then US Treasury Secretary James Baker speaks to reporters at New York’s Plaza Hotel in September 1985 at the announcement of the Plaza Accord. Photo: AP
China seeks to avoid fate of Japan in US trade war deal as heavyweight economists gather in Beijing
- Mainland economists seek advice from Japanese scholars over trade war experiences after their economic stagnation of the 1990s
- Beijing is worried that a currency deal with the United States could lead to its export engine losing steam
Topic | China economy
