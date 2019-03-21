Channels

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Thursday, ahead of her trip to visit Taiwan allies in the Pacific. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

China calls on US to keep Taiwan president from stopping in Hawaii

  • Tsai Ing-wen begins trip to Pacific diplomatic allies Palau, Nauru and Marshall Islands
  • Beijing reiterates its opposition to US transit accommodation that might ‘send any wrong signals’
Topic |   US-China relations
Kinling Lo

Kinling Lo  

Published: 9:30pm, 21 Mar, 2019

Updated: 9:30pm, 21 Mar, 2019

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Thursday, ahead of her trip to visit Taiwan allies in the Pacific. Photo: Reuters
The Solomon Islands election is expected to be followed by weeks of coalition-building. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Taiwan’s ties to Pacific allies at stake in Solomon Islands election

  • President Tsai Ing-wen touring the region to deepen relations as elections approach in four of the six Pacific island nations aligned with Taipei
  • Several Solomons politicians question the benefits of retaining ties
Topic |   Taiwan
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 3:18pm, 21 Mar, 2019

Updated: 3:18pm, 21 Mar, 2019

The Solomon Islands election is expected to be followed by weeks of coalition-building. Photo: Reuters
