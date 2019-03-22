Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Cindy Yang with US President Donald Trump at a Super Bowl party at Mar-a-Lago on February 3. Photo: Facebook/Miami Herald/TNS
Diplomacy

Cindy Yang, ex-spa owner accused of selling access to Donald Trump, speaks out to decry ‘unfair’ treatment

  • In a number of TV appearances on Wednesday, Yang denied that she had any private conversations with the US president
  • ‘I just think that if I don’t have a photo with the president, nothing [would have happened],’ Yang told a Florida station
Topic |   Donald Trump
Owen Churchill

Owen Churchill  

Published: 6:06am, 22 Mar, 2019

Updated: 6:37am, 22 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

Cindy Yang with US President Donald Trump at a Super Bowl party at Mar-a-Lago on February 3. Photo: Facebook/Miami Herald/TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE
Cindy Yang (front) snaps a selfie with US President Donald Trump at a Super Bowl watching party held at the president’s West Palm Beach country club on February 3. Photo: Facebook/Miami Herald/TNS)
United States & Canada

Who is Cindy Yang, China-born founder of Florida spa busted for prostitution – and how is she connected to Donald Trump?

  • Here’s everything we know about Cindy Yang and her businesses
Topic |   United States
Tribune News Service

Tribune News Service  

Published: 4:28pm, 10 Mar, 2019

Updated: 4:28pm, 10 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

Cindy Yang (front) snaps a selfie with US President Donald Trump at a Super Bowl watching party held at the president’s West Palm Beach country club on February 3. Photo: Facebook/Miami Herald/TNS)
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.