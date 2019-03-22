Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

China’s Ambassador to Britain Liu Xiaoming warned nations against engaging in “gunboat diplomacy” in an article published by British newspaper The Daily Telegraph. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

Chinese ambassador issues veiled warning to Britain against engaging in ‘gunboat diplomacy’

  • Article by Liu Xiaoming in The Daily Telegraph says countries should not use freedom of navigation as excuse to flex their military muscle
  • Commentary comes after British Defence Minister Gavin Williamson said last month that navy would send aircraft carrier to the Pacific to challenge China
Topic |   China-EU relations
Kinling Lo

Kinling Lo  

Published: 11:00pm, 22 Mar, 2019

Updated: 11:00pm, 22 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

China’s Ambassador to Britain Liu Xiaoming warned nations against engaging in “gunboat diplomacy” in an article published by British newspaper The Daily Telegraph. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.