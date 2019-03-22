China’s Ambassador to Britain Liu Xiaoming warned nations against engaging in “gunboat diplomacy” in an article published by British newspaper The Daily Telegraph. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese ambassador issues veiled warning to Britain against engaging in ‘gunboat diplomacy’
- Article by Liu Xiaoming in The Daily Telegraph says countries should not use freedom of navigation as excuse to flex their military muscle
- Commentary comes after British Defence Minister Gavin Williamson said last month that navy would send aircraft carrier to the Pacific to challenge China
