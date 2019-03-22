Angela Merkel will join Emmanuel Macron (right) and Jean-Claude Juncker for a meeting with Xi Jinping in Paris on Tuesday. Photo: AP
France’s Macron asks Merkel and Juncker to join meeting with Xi Jinping in Paris
- Surprise move comes as the European Union’s new, more assertive China policy is being debated in Brussels amid pressure from Paris and Berlin
- French leader plans to explain Europe’s new strategy on China, with focus on trade and the environment
Topic | China-EU relations
Chinese President Xi Jinping began his six-day visit to Europe in Rome on Thursday. Photo: AFP
China’s Xi Jinping rolls out the big guns for his European ‘belt and road’ show
- President’s team selection suggests he plans to put his infrastructure development programme front and centre during six-day trip to Italy, Monaco and France
- Top diplomats will look to secure Rome’s support for plan, but things may not go so smoothly in Paris
