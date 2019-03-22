Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Angela Merkel will join Emmanuel Macron (right) and Jean-Claude Juncker for a meeting with Xi Jinping in Paris on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

France’s Macron asks Merkel and Juncker to join meeting with Xi Jinping in Paris

  • Surprise move comes as the European Union’s new, more assertive China policy is being debated in Brussels amid pressure from Paris and Berlin
  • French leader plans to explain Europe’s new strategy on China, with focus on trade and the environment
Topic |   China-EU relations
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Published: 10:30pm, 22 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:30pm, 22 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

Angela Merkel will join Emmanuel Macron (right) and Jean-Claude Juncker for a meeting with Xi Jinping in Paris on Tuesday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Chinese President Xi Jinping began his six-day visit to Europe in Rome on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

China’s Xi Jinping rolls out the big guns for his European ‘belt and road’ show

  • President’s team selection suggests he plans to put his infrastructure development programme front and centre during six-day trip to Italy, Monaco and France
  • Top diplomats will look to secure Rome’s support for plan, but things may not go so smoothly in Paris
Topic |   China-EU relations
Shi Jiangtao

Shi Jiangtao  

Published: 6:30pm, 22 Mar, 2019

Updated: 6:30pm, 22 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese President Xi Jinping began his six-day visit to Europe in Rome on Thursday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.