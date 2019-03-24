Channels

Ethiopian ambassador to China Teshome Toga Chanaka said the two sides were in talks to restructure loans that have “put serious stress on our repaying capability”. Photo: Simon Song
Diplomacy

Ethiopia in talks with China to ease ‘serious debt pressure’ tied to New Silk Road rail link, envoy says

  • But Ethiopian ambassador to China Teshome Toga Chanaka insists signing on to the Belt and Road Initiative ‘makes a lot of sense’
  • He rejects criticism that the plan is a ‘debt trap’ for developing economies
Topic |   China-Africa relations
Laura Zhou

Laura Zhou  

Published: 10:00pm, 24 Mar, 2019

Updated: 11:12pm, 24 Mar, 2019

Ethiopian ambassador to China Teshome Toga Chanaka said the two sides were in talks to restructure loans that have "put serious stress on our repaying capability". Photo: Simon Song
Chinese President Xi Jinping began his six-day visit to Europe in Rome on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

China’s Xi Jinping rolls out the big guns for his European ‘belt and road’ show

  • President’s team selection suggests he plans to put his infrastructure development programme front and centre during six-day trip to Italy, Monaco and France
  • Top diplomats will look to secure Rome’s support for plan, but things may not go so smoothly in Paris
Topic |   China-EU relations
Shi Jiangtao

Shi Jiangtao  

Published: 6:30pm, 22 Mar, 2019

Updated: 11:04pm, 22 Mar, 2019

Chinese President Xi Jinping began his six-day visit to Europe in Rome on Thursday. Photo: AFP
