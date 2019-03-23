Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen is all smiles with Palau’s President Tommy Remengesau during her visit to three Pacific islands. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan’s Tsai Ing-wen promises to help boost tourism in Palau on first leg of Pacific diplomacy tour
- Leader says island’s carrier China Airways will add a fourth weekly flight to Palau to boost travel to remote microstate
- Tsai also gifts a coastguard vessel which will be used to patrol a new conservation area
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Thursday, ahead of her trip to visit Taiwan allies in the Pacific. Photo: Reuters
China calls on US to keep Taiwan president from stopping in Hawaii
- Tsai Ing-wen begins trip to Pacific diplomatic allies Palau, Nauru and Marshall Islands
- Beijing reiterates its opposition to US transit accommodation that might ‘send any wrong signals’
