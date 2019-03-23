Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The Inter-American Development Bank has called off its general assembly in China amid a dispute over the participation of a Venezuelan representative opposed by Beijing. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Venezuela row: Inter-American Development Bank calls off annual meeting in China

  • No reason given for cancellation but comes after US Vice-President Mike Pence says Beijing refused to grant a visa to the Venezuelan representative designated by opposition leader Juan Guaido
  • IDB was the first international financial organisation to recognise Guaido as the legitimate president of the South American country
Topic |   Venezuela
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 12:12pm, 23 Mar, 2019

Updated: 12:12pm, 23 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Inter-American Development Bank has called off its general assembly in China amid a dispute over the participation of a Venezuelan representative opposed by Beijing. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.