The Inter-American Development Bank has called off its general assembly in China amid a dispute over the participation of a Venezuelan representative opposed by Beijing. Photo: AFP
Venezuela row: Inter-American Development Bank calls off annual meeting in China
- No reason given for cancellation but comes after US Vice-President Mike Pence says Beijing refused to grant a visa to the Venezuelan representative designated by opposition leader Juan Guaido
- IDB was the first international financial organisation to recognise Guaido as the legitimate president of the South American country
Topic | Venezuela
