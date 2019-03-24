People in the northeast Thai province Sakon Nakhon are protesting against plans to allow a Chinese firm to develop a potash mine. Photo: Ejatlas.org
Thai villagers continue to fight Chinese plans for potash mine
- Resentment among community groups in northern Thailand reflects growing concern about Chinese investment across Southeast Asia, observers say
- But Bank of China’s decision to review dam project in Indonesia suggest times may be changing
