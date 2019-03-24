A China-funded project to bottle water from Lake Baikal in Siberia has caused a backlash in Russia. Photo: AFP
Best of frenemies: Official relations are good, but Russians grow wary of Chinese investments
- Halting the building of a bottling plant on Lake Baikal was an environmental victory, but experts note the anti-Chinese animus that helped fuel it
- As Chinese projects have increased, they have stoked resentment and tension, especially in Siberia and the Russian Far East
A China-funded project to bottle water from Lake Baikal in Siberia has caused a backlash in Russia. Photo: AFP
Ice fishing in Khabarovsk, Russia. Photo: Chris Taylor
The Russian Far East: ice fishing, a Soviet-era Hebrew Disneyland and a cosmopolitan city
- From Khabarovsk to Birobidzhan to Vladivostok, reminders of Tsarist and Soviet rule give way to growing sophistication
- The region, which was off-limits to foreigners for much of the 20th century, offers a warm reception
