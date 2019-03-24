Channels

A China-funded project to bottle water from Lake Baikal in Siberia has caused a backlash in Russia. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Best of frenemies: Official relations are good, but Russians grow wary of Chinese investments

  • Halting the building of a bottling plant on Lake Baikal was an environmental victory, but experts note the anti-Chinese animus that helped fuel it
  • As Chinese projects have increased, they have stoked resentment and tension, especially in Siberia and the Russian Far East
Topic |   Diplomacy
Nectar Gan

Nectar Gan  

Published: 12:00am, 24 Mar, 2019

Updated: 12:00am, 24 Mar, 2019

A China-funded project to bottle water from Lake Baikal in Siberia has caused a backlash in Russia. Photo: AFP
Ice fishing in Khabarovsk, Russia. Photo: Chris Taylor
Travel

The Russian Far East: ice fishing, a Soviet-era Hebrew Disneyland and a cosmopolitan city

  • From Khabarovsk to Birobidzhan to Vladivostok, reminders of Tsarist and Soviet rule give way to growing sophistication
  • The region, which was off-limits to foreigners for much of the 20th century, offers a warm reception
Topic |   Russia
Chris Taylor

Chris Taylor  

Published: 9:00pm, 21 Mar, 2019

Updated: 9:29pm, 21 Mar, 2019

Ice fishing in Khabarovsk, Russia. Photo: Chris Taylor
