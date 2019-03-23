Xi Jinping shakes hands with Sergio Mattarella in Rome on Friday. Photo: Xinhua
China wants to invest in ports, maritime transport in Italy, Xi Jinping says
- Italian President Sergio Mattarella meanwhile seeks to address concerns over Chinese investment, saying ‘New Silk Road must be a two-way street’
- During Xi’s visit to Rome, Italy is expected to become first G7 nation to formally endorse Beijing’s trade and infrastructure scheme
Michele Geraci, the Italian undersecretary of state for economic development, has drawn criticism in Italy for his China-friendly stance. Photo: byoblu.com
The Sinophile driving Italy’s hopes of a New Silk Road deal with China
- Italian trade and investment tsar Michele Geraci aims to reach agreement with Beijing during Xi Jinping’s visit next week
- Italy could become the first G7 country to join the flagship Chinese strategy
