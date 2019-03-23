Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Xi Jinping shakes hands with Sergio Mattarella in Rome on Friday. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

China wants to invest in ports, maritime transport in Italy, Xi Jinping says

  • Italian President Sergio Mattarella meanwhile seeks to address concerns over Chinese investment, saying ‘New Silk Road must be a two-way street’
  • During Xi’s visit to Rome, Italy is expected to become first G7 nation to formally endorse Beijing’s trade and infrastructure scheme
Topic |   Xi Jinping
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen  

Published: 5:06pm, 23 Mar, 2019

Updated: 5:06pm, 23 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

Xi Jinping shakes hands with Sergio Mattarella in Rome on Friday. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
Michele Geraci, the Italian undersecretary of state for economic development, has drawn criticism in Italy for his China-friendly stance. Photo: byoblu.com
Diplomacy

The Sinophile driving Italy’s hopes of a New Silk Road deal with China

  • Italian trade and investment tsar Michele Geraci aims to reach agreement with Beijing during Xi Jinping’s visit next week
  • Italy could become the first G7 country to join the flagship Chinese strategy
Topic |   Italy
Stuart Lau

Stuart Lau  

Published: 10:00pm, 16 Mar, 2019

Updated: 11:09am, 19 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

Michele Geraci, the Italian undersecretary of state for economic development, has drawn criticism in Italy for his China-friendly stance. Photo: byoblu.com
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.