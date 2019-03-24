Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has recently become more critical of the United States. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia’s Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad is approaching the one-year mark of his second stint as the country’s leader. Photo: EPA
‘Chinese by nature are very good businesspeople’: Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad’s exclusive interview in full
- In his first interview with international media this year, Mahathir speaks candidly to the South China Morning Post on everything from the US-China trade war to his scandal-tainted predecessor Najib Razak
