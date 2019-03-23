Channels

China is one of about 50 countries that still support Nicolas Maduro as Venezuela’s president. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Why China missed out on hosting the Inter-American Development Bank meeting in Chengdu

  • China is said to have refused a visa for the new Venezuelan representative, who is backed by opposition leader Juan Guaido
  • Beijing is treading carefully because it has a huge stake in the Latin American country, analyst says
Topic |   Venezuela
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen  

Published: 10:31pm, 23 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:31pm, 23 Mar, 2019

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido. Photo: Reuters
Americas

‘Operation freedom’: Venezuela’s self-proclaimed leader Juan Guaido starts domestic tour to stir support and drive out President Nicolas Maduro

  • After almost two months of campaigning against the president, Guaido vows that he will take power ‘soon’
Topic |   Venezuela
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 4:31am, 17 Mar, 2019

Updated: 9:22pm, 17 Mar, 2019

