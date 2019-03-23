China is one of about 50 countries that still support Nicolas Maduro as Venezuela’s president. Photo: Reuters
Why China missed out on hosting the Inter-American Development Bank meeting in Chengdu
- China is said to have refused a visa for the new Venezuelan representative, who is backed by opposition leader Juan Guaido
- Beijing is treading carefully because it has a huge stake in the Latin American country, analyst says
Topic | Venezuela
China is one of about 50 countries that still support Nicolas Maduro as Venezuela’s president. Photo: Reuters
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido. Photo: Reuters
‘Operation freedom’: Venezuela’s self-proclaimed leader Juan Guaido starts domestic tour to stir support and drive out President Nicolas Maduro
- After almost two months of campaigning against the president, Guaido vows that he will take power ‘soon’
Topic | Venezuela
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido. Photo: Reuters