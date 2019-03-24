Visitors get access to part of the Palace Museum in Beijing where restoration work is carried out. China has in recent years launched high-profile campaigns seeking the repatriation of stolen or smuggled cultural relics from abroad. Photo: Xinhua
Italy agrees to return nearly 800 Chinese cultural relics in goodwill gesture during Xi Jinping visit
- It comes as Italy and China seek to strengthen relations, and after Italy becomes first Western European nation to join China’s belt and road plan
- Artefacts had been ‘illegally exported’ and include a Majiayao red clay pot and Song dynasty porcelain
Topic | China economy
(From left) Chinese President Xi Jinping, Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Italian Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio and Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte at the signing ceremony in Rome on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Italy becomes first Western European nation to sign up for China’s belt and road plan
- Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and Chinese President Xi Jinping witness signing of memorandum of understanding in Rome
- Among other pacts are management deals for the ports of Trieste and Genoa
Topic | Belt and Road Initiative
