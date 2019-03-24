Channels

Chinese wait for President Xi Jinping to arrive in Rome on Friday, the first stop on his six-day trip to Europe. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

Italy's move to join New Silk Road may see European Union tighten coordination on China

  • EU wants member states to speak with one voice on China issues, analyst says
  • Italy faces internal and external criticism for its decision to side with Beijing
Topic |   Diplomacy
Lee Jeong-ho

Lee Jeong-ho  

Published: 7:51pm, 24 Mar, 2019

Updated: 7:51pm, 24 Mar, 2019

Chinese wait for President Xi Jinping to arrive in Rome on Friday, the first stop on his six-day trip to Europe. Photo: EPA-EFE
Visitors get access to part of the Palace Museum in Beijing where restoration work is carried out. China has in recent years launched high-profile campaigns seeking the repatriation of stolen or smuggled cultural relics from abroad. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

Italy agrees to return nearly 800 Chinese cultural relics in goodwill gesture during Xi Jinping visit

  • It comes as Italy and China seek to strengthen relations, and after Italy becomes first Western European nation to join China’s belt and road plan
  • Artefacts had been ‘illegally exported’ and include a Majiayao red clay pot and Song dynasty porcelain
Topic |   China economy
Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng  

Published: 5:06pm, 24 Mar, 2019

Updated: 5:46pm, 24 Mar, 2019

Visitors get access to part of the Palace Museum in Beijing where restoration work is carried out. China has in recent years launched high-profile campaigns seeking the repatriation of stolen or smuggled cultural relics from abroad. Photo: Xinhua
