Chinese wait for President Xi Jinping to arrive in Rome on Friday, the first stop on his six-day trip to Europe. Photo: EPA-EFE
Italy’s move to join New Silk Road may see European Union tighten coordination on China
- EU wants member states to speak with one voice on China issues, analyst says
- Italy faces internal and external criticism for its decision to side with Beijing
Visitors get access to part of the Palace Museum in Beijing where restoration work is carried out. China has in recent years launched high-profile campaigns seeking the repatriation of stolen or smuggled cultural relics from abroad. Photo: Xinhua
Italy agrees to return nearly 800 Chinese cultural relics in goodwill gesture during Xi Jinping visit
- It comes as Italy and China seek to strengthen relations, and after Italy becomes first Western European nation to join China’s belt and road plan
- Artefacts had been ‘illegally exported’ and include a Majiayao red clay pot and Song dynasty porcelain
