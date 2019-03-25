The USCGC Bertholf (above) and the guided missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur crossed the Taiwan Strait. Photo: Handout
US ‘freedom of navigation’ operation through Taiwan Strait involves coastguard vessel for the first time
- Hong Kong military analyst says coastguard cutter was in region as part of UN sanctions enforcement operation against North Korea
Topic | US-China relations
The USCGC Bertholf (above) and the guided missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur crossed the Taiwan Strait. Photo: Handout