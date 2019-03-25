Han Kuo-yu waves to the media after attending an agricultural and fisheries expo in Hong Kong last Friday. Photo: AP
Senior Chinese officials give Taiwanese politician Han Kuo-yu the red carpet treatment on ‘non-political’ tour of mainland
- Possible KMT presidential candidate insists his visit is not intended to be political, but he has been welcomed by the head of Beijing’s Taiwan Affairs Office
- Han reiterates support for the ‘1992 consensus’, a model for unification rejected by President Tsai Ing-wen
Topic | Taiwan
Han Kuo-yu waves to the media after attending an agricultural and fisheries expo in Hong Kong last Friday. Photo: AP
Chief Executive Carrie Lam welcomes Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu (left) to Government House. Photo: ISD
Beijing-friendly Taiwanese mayor Han Kuo-yu arrives in Hong Kong for historic meeting
- Kaohsiung leader expected to meet Wang Zhimin, China’s top official in Hong Kong
- Chief Executive Carrie Lam also likely to meet Han as analysts say trip could help promote ‘one country, two systems’
Topic | Taiwan
Chief Executive Carrie Lam welcomes Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu (left) to Government House. Photo: ISD