Han Kuo-yu waves to the media after attending an agricultural and fisheries expo in Hong Kong last Friday. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

Senior Chinese officials give Taiwanese politician Han Kuo-yu the red carpet treatment on ‘non-political’ tour of mainland

  • Possible KMT presidential candidate insists his visit is not intended to be political, but he has been welcomed by the head of Beijing’s Taiwan Affairs Office
  • Han reiterates support for the ‘1992 consensus’, a model for unification rejected by President Tsai Ing-wen
Topic |   Taiwan
Kristin Huang

Kristin Huang  

Published: 6:47pm, 25 Mar, 2019

Updated: 6:47pm, 25 Mar, 2019

Chief Executive Carrie Lam welcomes Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu (left) to Government House. Photo: ISD
Politics

Beijing-friendly Taiwanese mayor Han Kuo-yu arrives in Hong Kong for historic meeting

  • Kaohsiung leader expected to meet Wang Zhimin, China’s top official in Hong Kong
  • Chief Executive Carrie Lam also likely to meet Han as analysts say trip could help promote ‘one country, two systems’
Topic |   Taiwan
Tony Cheung

Tony Cheung  

Published: 11:12am, 22 Mar, 2019

Updated: 3:35pm, 22 Mar, 2019

Chief Executive Carrie Lam welcomes Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu (left) to Government House. Photo: ISD
