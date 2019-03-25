US Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun at Nom Bar International Airport in Hanoi, Vietnam, on February 28, after talks between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un collapsed. Photo: Reuters
US envoy to North Korea arrives in Beijing to discuss ‘coordination on policies’
- Stephen Biegun’s latest trip to China may signal Washington seeks its help breaking stalemate with Pyongyang, analyst says
- US had been playing down role for China, since it could be used for leverage in trade-war talks
Topic | North Korea
US Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun at Nom Bar International Airport in Hanoi, Vietnam, on February 28, after talks between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un collapsed. Photo: Reuters