Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun at Nom Bar International Airport in Hanoi, Vietnam, on February 28, after talks between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un collapsed. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

US envoy to North Korea arrives in Beijing to discuss ‘coordination on policies’

  • Stephen Biegun’s latest trip to China may signal Washington seeks its help breaking stalemate with Pyongyang, analyst says
  • US had been playing down role for China, since it could be used for leverage in trade-war talks
Topic |   North Korea
Laura Zhou

Laura Zhou  

Published: 7:10pm, 25 Mar, 2019

Updated: 7:10pm, 25 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

US Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun at Nom Bar International Airport in Hanoi, Vietnam, on February 28, after talks between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un collapsed. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.