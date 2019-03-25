Channels

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to France on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Growing European doubts over China loom large over President Xi Jinping’s visit to France

  • French President Emmanuel Macron has warned that the ‘time of European naivety’ over Beijing is at end
  • China’s success in getting Italy to join its Belt and Road Initiative has fuelled calls for the EU to take a firmer stance
Topic |   China-EU relations
Lee Jeong-ho

Lee Jeong-ho  

Published: 10:00pm, 25 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:00pm, 25 Mar, 2019

A map illustrating Chinese President Xi Jinping’s signature “Belt and Road Initiative”. Italy will become the first founding EU member and first G7 country to sign up to the plan. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

German opposition to Italy’s belt and road deal with China ‘unfair’ says former diplomat

  • Berlin’s objections unfair, according to former Italian ambassador to China
  • Agreement with China partly due to frustration at lack of EU action in tackling trade deficits
Topic |   Italy
Stuart Lau

Stuart Lau  

Published: 10:00pm, 12 Mar, 2019

Updated: 9:31am, 13 Mar, 2019

A map illustrating Chinese President Xi Jinping’s signature “Belt and Road Initiative”. Italy will become the first founding EU member and first G7 country to sign up to the plan. Photo: Reuters
