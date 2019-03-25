French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to France on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Growing European doubts over China loom large over President Xi Jinping’s visit to France
- French President Emmanuel Macron has warned that the ‘time of European naivety’ over Beijing is at end
- China’s success in getting Italy to join its Belt and Road Initiative has fuelled calls for the EU to take a firmer stance
A map illustrating Chinese President Xi Jinping’s signature “Belt and Road Initiative”. Italy will become the first founding EU member and first G7 country to sign up to the plan. Photo: Reuters
German opposition to Italy’s belt and road deal with China ‘unfair’ says former diplomat
- Berlin’s objections unfair, according to former Italian ambassador to China
- Agreement with China partly due to frustration at lack of EU action in tackling trade deficits
