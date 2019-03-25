In this November 5, 2017, photo, residents watch a convoy of security personnel armed with batons and shields patrol through central Kashgar in China's Xinjiang region. The EU said it had rejected an offer last week by China’s foreign ministry to escort a tour of diplomats in Xinjiang starting Wednesday, but added that it remained open to an invitation at a later time. Photo: AP
EU rejects China’s offer of Xinjiang tour, but says it’s open to one later
- EU says China’s foreign ministry made the invitation on Thursday for a trip that would start this Wednesday
- A visit would be the first by a large group of Western diplomats to the area since Beijing’s security clampdown drew international condemnation
Topic | Xinjiang
In this November 5, 2017, photo, residents watch a convoy of security personnel armed with batons and shields patrol through central Kashgar in China's Xinjiang region. The EU said it had rejected an offer last week by China’s foreign ministry to escort a tour of diplomats in Xinjiang starting Wednesday, but added that it remained open to an invitation at a later time. Photo: AP