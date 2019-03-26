The Hanoi summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in February ended without a deal or agreement. Photo: AP
Kim Jong-un ‘was shocked’ by new US list of undisclosed nuclear facilities at Hanoi summit
- North Korean affairs expert Zhang Liangui tells forum the talks broke down because Washington changed its negotiating position at the last minute
- Pyongyang ‘felt its expectations would not be met’, he says
Topic | Trump-Kim summit
The Hanoi summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in February ended without a deal or agreement. Photo: AP
US Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun at Nom Bar International Airport in Hanoi, Vietnam, on February 28, after talks between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un collapsed. Photo: Reuters
US envoy to North Korea arrives in Beijing to discuss ‘coordination on policies’
- Stephen Biegun’s latest trip to China may signal Washington seeks its help breaking stalemate with Pyongyang, analyst says
- US had been playing down role for China, since it could be used for leverage in trade-war talks
Topic | North Korea
US Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun at Nom Bar International Airport in Hanoi, Vietnam, on February 28, after talks between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un collapsed. Photo: Reuters