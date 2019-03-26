French President Emmanuel Macron, his wife Brigitte Macron, Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan leave the Arc de Triomphe monument after a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, in Paris on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Blow to Boeing: China to buy hundreds of Airbus jets, in mammoth US$35 billion deal sealed on Xi Jinping’s France visit
- China will buy 290 A320 planes and 10 of the larger A350s in the long-awaited contract
- The A320 is the chief rival to Boeing’s troubled 737 Max
Topic | Airbus
French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to France on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Growing European doubts over China loom large over President Xi Jinping’s visit to France
- French President Emmanuel Macron has warned that the ‘time of European naivety’ over Beijing is at end
- China’s success in getting Italy to join its Belt and Road Initiative has fuelled calls for the EU to take a firmer stance
Topic | China-EU relations
French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to France on Sunday. Photo: AFP