Steve Bannon is among the co-founders of a committee that first existed in the 1950s before reappearing in 1976. Photo: EPA-EFE
Cold war is back: Steve Bannon helps revive US committee to target ‘aggressive totalitarian foe’ China
- Former White House strategist among founders of a new version of group whose past incarnations focused on the Soviet Union
- Members say China poses ‘existential and ideological threat to the United States and the idea of freedom’
Topic | Diplomacy
