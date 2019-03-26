Pope Francis is shown on a giant screen in Loreto in central Italy on Monday. Photo: AP
Vatican negotiator says deal with China on nominating bishops was basis for ‘more concrete dialogue’
- Archbishop Claudio Maria Celli denies agreement was a sell-out of China’s underground church, but admits there is a long way to go
- China’s 12 million Catholics are split between government-backed group and underground church whose priests and parishioners are detained and harassed
Mass at the South Cathedral in Beijing – Chinese and Italian Catholics are speculating about a meeting between Pope Francis and Xi Jinping on the Chinese president’s visit to Rome. Photo: AFP
Vatican says ‘door is open’ to meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Pope Francis
- Vatican secretary of state says both sides must be willing to talk
- Xi’s Italy visit comes six months after Chinese accord with the Vatican
