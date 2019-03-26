Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Pope Francis is shown on a giant screen in Loreto in central Italy on Monday. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

Vatican negotiator says deal with China on nominating bishops was basis for ‘more concrete dialogue’

  • Archbishop Claudio Maria Celli denies agreement was a sell-out of China’s underground church, but admits there is a long way to go
  • China’s 12 million Catholics are split between government-backed group and underground church whose priests and parishioners are detained and harassed
Topic |   Catholic Church
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 1:58pm, 26 Mar, 2019

Updated: 1:58pm, 26 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

Pope Francis is shown on a giant screen in Loreto in central Italy on Monday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Mass at the South Cathedral in Beijing – Chinese and Italian Catholics are speculating about a meeting between Pope Francis and Xi Jinping on the Chinese president’s visit to Rome. Photo: AFP
Politics

Vatican says ‘door is open’ to meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Pope Francis

  • Vatican secretary of state says both sides must be willing to talk
  • Xi’s Italy visit comes six months after Chinese accord with the Vatican
Topic |   China-Vatican relations
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 12:30pm, 20 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:59pm, 20 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

Mass at the South Cathedral in Beijing – Chinese and Italian Catholics are speculating about a meeting between Pope Francis and Xi Jinping on the Chinese president’s visit to Rome. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.