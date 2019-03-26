Xi Jinping and Emmanuel Macron sure a toast that a state dinner at the Elysee Palace on Monday night. Photo: EPA-EFE
Xi Jinping urges France to help build trust with China ahead of meeting with Germany and EU
- Chinese President tells French counterpart Emmanuel Macron that relationship should not be based on zero-sum competition
- German Chancellor Angela Merkel and EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker will meet Chinese leader in Paris as France pushes for more coordinated European response to China
Topic | China-EU relations
Xi Jinping and Emmanuel Macron sure a toast that a state dinner at the Elysee Palace on Monday night. Photo: EPA-EFE
Angela Merkel will join Emmanuel Macron (right) and Jean-Claude Juncker for a meeting with Xi Jinping in Paris on Tuesday. Photo: AP
France’s Emmanuel Macron asks Angela Merkel and Jean-Claude Juncker to join meeting with Xi Jinping in Paris
- Surprise move comes as the European Union’s new, more assertive China policy is being debated in Brussels amid pressure from Paris and Berlin
- French leader plans to explain Europe’s new strategy on China, with focus on trade and the environment
Topic | China-EU relations
Angela Merkel will join Emmanuel Macron (right) and Jean-Claude Juncker for a meeting with Xi Jinping in Paris on Tuesday. Photo: AP