Former US Secretary of Commerce Carlos Gutierrez warned against dividing the world into China supporters and US supporters. Photo: AFP
US and China must not split world in two, warns ex-Washington commerce secretary
- Work to do after trade deal to rebuild relationship, says Carlos Gutierrez, who served in George W. Bush’s administration
- Wrong to think ‘trade war will finish and everything will go back to the way it was’
Topic | US-China trade war
US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer during a Senate Finance Committee hearing in Washington on Tuesday. “We are working, more or less, continuously” on a trade deal with China, he told the committee. Photo: Bloomberg
Outcome of trade talks with China remains in doubt, top US trade official Robert Lighthizer tells senators
- Lighthizer, the US trade representative, says headway is being made but ‘there still are major issues that have to be resolved’
- If an agreement is reached, he says, ‘it would be 110 to 120 pages’
