Xi Jinping and Angela Merkel and the Paris meeting. Photo: EPA-EFE
EU leaders hold out olive branch to Chinese ‘rival’ by saying they want active role in Belt and Road Initiative
- Angela Merkel says Europe is still keen to participate in infrastructure scheme that US dubbed a ‘vanity project’
- EU Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker seeks to reassure Chinese leader Xi Jinping that view of China as ‘strategic rival’ is a compliment
Topic | Belt and Road Initiative
Xi Jinping and Angela Merkel and the Paris meeting. Photo: EPA-EFE