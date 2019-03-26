Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron after their meeting in Paris on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
China, France sign US$45 billion of deals including Airbus order
- French President Emmanuel Macron calls for a ‘strong Europe-China partnership’ despite his criticism of Italy endorsing the belt and road scheme
- Chinese leader Xi Jinping describes bilateral ties as ‘sound and stable’
Topic | China-EU relations
Xi Jinping and Angela Merkel and the Paris meeting. Photo: EPA-EFE
EU leaders hold out olive branch to Chinese ‘rival’ by saying they want active role in Belt and Road Initiative
- Angela Merkel says Europe is still keen to participate in infrastructure scheme that US dubbed a ‘vanity project’
- EU Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker seeks to reassure Chinese leader Xi Jinping that view of China as ‘strategic rival’ is a compliment
Topic | Belt and Road Initiative
