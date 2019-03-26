Channels

Former North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Su-yong, shown in Hanoi, Vietnam on March 1, arrived on Tuesday in Beijing, leading to speculation that talks with the US might be restarting. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

The path to resuming US-North Korean negotiations runs through Beijing

  • Ri Su-yong, the former North Korean foreign minister, reportedly arrives at China’s capital even as US negotiator Stephen Beigun is in town
  • The appearance of both diplomats suggests a new mediating role for China in the next round of denuclearisation talks, analysts say
Topic |   US-China relations
Lee Jeong-ho

Lee Jeong-ho  

Published: 9:42pm, 26 Mar, 2019

Updated: 9:42pm, 26 Mar, 2019

Former North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Su-yong, shown in Hanoi, Vietnam on March 1, arrived on Tuesday in Beijing, leading to speculation that talks with the US might be restarting. Photo: AP
US President Donald Trump with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during their second summit in Hanoi. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

How long can North Korea ‘muddle through’ its sanctions-related economic woes?

  • Dealing with a falling, China-reliant economy is believed to be weighing heavily on North Korean leader Kim Jong-un
  • Hanoi summit’s collapse hurt Kim’s hopes of getting sanctions lifted
Topic |   North Korea
Lee Jeong-ho

Lee Jeong-ho  

Published: 2:32pm, 23 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:51pm, 23 Mar, 2019

US President Donald Trump with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during their second summit in Hanoi. Photo: AFP
