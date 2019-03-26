Former North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Su-yong, shown in Hanoi, Vietnam on March 1, arrived on Tuesday in Beijing, leading to speculation that talks with the US might be restarting. Photo: AP
The path to resuming US-North Korean negotiations runs through Beijing
- Ri Su-yong, the former North Korean foreign minister, reportedly arrives at China’s capital even as US negotiator Stephen Beigun is in town
- The appearance of both diplomats suggests a new mediating role for China in the next round of denuclearisation talks, analysts say
