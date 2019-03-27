Ricardo Hausmann was endorsed as Venezuela’s representative by the Inter-American Development Bank less than two weeks ago. Photo: Reuters
China could play big role in Venezuela’s ‘reconstruction’, IADB representative says
- Ricardo Hausmann, designated by opposition leader Juan Guaido, was refused a visa by Beijing, leading the lender to cancel a meeting in Chengdu
- He calls for China to establish communication with Guaido, saying there are ‘enormous opportunities’
A government supporter holds a poster of US President Donald Trump defaced with devil horns, and a message that reads in Spanish: “Stay out Venezuela Trump,”. Photo: AP Photo
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro accuses US of financing mercenary ‘plot’ to assassinate him
- Maduro tells his supporters that opposition leader Juan Guaido, recognised as interim president by more than 50 countries, was organising plan
