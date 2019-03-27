Channels

Ricardo Hausmann was endorsed as Venezuela’s representative by the Inter-American Development Bank less than two weeks ago. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

China could play big role in Venezuela’s ‘reconstruction’, IADB representative says

  • Ricardo Hausmann, designated by opposition leader Juan Guaido, was refused a visa by Beijing, leading the lender to cancel a meeting in Chengdu
  • He calls for China to establish communication with Guaido, saying there are ‘enormous opportunities’
Topic |   Venezuela
Josephine Ma

Josephine Ma  

Published: 8:00pm, 27 Mar, 2019

Updated: 8:00pm, 27 Mar, 2019

A government supporter holds a poster of US President Donald Trump defaced with devil horns, and a message that reads in Spanish: “Stay out Venezuela Trump,”. Photo: AP Photo
Americas

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro accuses US of financing mercenary ‘plot’ to assassinate him

  • Maduro tells his supporters that opposition leader Juan Guaido, recognised as interim president by more than 50 countries, was organising plan
Topic |   Venezuela
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 6:44am, 24 Mar, 2019

Updated: 6:44am, 24 Mar, 2019

A government supporter holds a poster of US President Donald Trump defaced with devil horns, and a message that reads in Spanish: “Stay out Venezuela Trump,”. Photo: AP Photo
