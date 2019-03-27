Channels

Max Baucus made his comments at the Boao Forum in southern China. Photo: Boao Forum for Asia
Diplomacy

China and America can’t afford walking away without a deal from trade talks, says former US ambassador Max Baucus

  • Walking away without agreement will be ‘if not devastating, very detrimental’ for Donald Trump but ‘we are getting closer to a deal’
  • Xi Jinping will also want to show he can strike an agreement and implement economic reforms, says former diplomat and senator
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Liu Zhen  

Sarah Zheng  

Published: 10:30pm, 27 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:57pm, 27 Mar, 2019

Max Baucus made his comments at the Boao Forum in southern China. Photo: Boao Forum for Asia
US President Donald Trump meeting a delegation of Chinese trade envoys led by vice-premier Liu He in the Oval Office on February 22, 2019. Photo: AFP
Banking & Finance

China played the long game to see who ‘blinks first’ when US trade war spiralled out of control in 2018, central bank’s ex-adviser says

  • David Li Daokui, former member of Chinese central bank’s monetary committee, said US and China have had series of false starts in talks to avert trade war
  • Two sides need a monitoring mechanism and a protocol for regular dialogue, Tsinghua University professor Li said
Topic |   US-China trade war
Xie Yu

Xie Yu  

Published: 8:00am, 26 Mar, 2019

Updated: 11:28am, 26 Mar, 2019

US President Donald Trump meeting a delegation of Chinese trade envoys led by vice-premier Liu He in the Oval Office on February 22, 2019. Photo: AFP
