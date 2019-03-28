Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met Tuesday with Mihrigul Tursun, a Uygur who has spoken publicly in the United States about what she said was widespread torture in China’s prisons for the minority group. Photos: CNN and Reuters
Diplomacy

‘Release them immediately’: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets Mihrigul Tursun and other Uygurs, demands China end mass incarceration

  • Mihrigul Tursun has been vocal in the US about what she said was widespread torture amid China’s mass detention of Muslim Uygurs
  • Mike Pompeo says the US is ‘working to convince the Chinese that this practice is abhorrent and ought to be stopped’
Topic |   Xinjiang
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 3:33am, 28 Mar, 2019

Updated: 3:33am, 28 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met Tuesday with Mihrigul Tursun, a Uygur who has spoken publicly in the United States about what she said was widespread torture in China’s prisons for the minority group. Photos: CNN and Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says Beijing is “in a league of its own when it comes to human rights violations”. Photo: AP
Society

US calls China one of the worst regimes for human rights in 2018 due to ‘abuse and torture of Uygur Muslims in Xinjiang’

  • The State Department’s annual human rights report cites China’s systematic internment of its minorities
  • US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says Beijing is ‘in a league of its own when it comes to human rights violations’
Topic |   Xinjiang
Jodi Xu Klein, US correspondent

Jodi Xu Klein, US correspondent  

Published: 2:35am, 14 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:45pm, 14 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says Beijing is “in a league of its own when it comes to human rights violations”. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.