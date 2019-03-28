US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met Tuesday with Mihrigul Tursun, a Uygur who has spoken publicly in the United States about what she said was widespread torture in China’s prisons for the minority group. Photos: CNN and Reuters
‘Release them immediately’: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets Mihrigul Tursun and other Uygurs, demands China end mass incarceration
- Mihrigul Tursun has been vocal in the US about what she said was widespread torture amid China’s mass detention of Muslim Uygurs
- Mike Pompeo says the US is ‘working to convince the Chinese that this practice is abhorrent and ought to be stopped’
Topic | Xinjiang
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says Beijing is “in a league of its own when it comes to human rights violations”. Photo: AP
US calls China one of the worst regimes for human rights in 2018 due to ‘abuse and torture of Uygur Muslims in Xinjiang’
- The State Department’s annual human rights report cites China’s systematic internment of its minorities
- US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says Beijing is ‘in a league of its own when it comes to human rights violations’
