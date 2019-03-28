Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Google CEO Sundar Pichai. The tech giant has faced sharp criticism in recent days from US General Joe Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, for pulling back from Defence Department work while continuing to pursue research in China. Photo: Washington Post
Diplomacy

Donald Trump says Google CEO Sundar Pichai ‘totally committed’ to US, not Chinese, military

  • Google has faced fire recently from the chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, for pulling back from Defence Department work while pursuing research in China
Topic |   Google
POLITICO

POLITICO  

Published: 4:49am, 28 Mar, 2019

Updated: 4:49am, 28 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

Google CEO Sundar Pichai. The tech giant has faced sharp criticism in recent days from US General Joe Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, for pulling back from Defence Department work while continuing to pursue research in China. Photo: Washington Post
READ FULL ARTICLE
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph Dunford. Photo: EPA-EFE
United States & Canada

Top Pentagon official to meet with Google amid China concerns

  • General Joseph Dunford says he has concerns that Google has backed away from Pentagon contracting while seeking to become more active in China
Topic |   Google
POLITICO

POLITICO  

Published: 4:34am, 22 Mar, 2019

Updated: 4:33am, 22 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph Dunford. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.