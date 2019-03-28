Google CEO Sundar Pichai. The tech giant has faced sharp criticism in recent days from US General Joe Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, for pulling back from Defence Department work while continuing to pursue research in China. Photo: Washington Post
Donald Trump says Google CEO Sundar Pichai ‘totally committed’ to US, not Chinese, military
- Google has faced fire recently from the chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, for pulling back from Defence Department work while pursuing research in China
Topic | Google
Google CEO Sundar Pichai. The tech giant has faced sharp criticism in recent days from US General Joe Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, for pulling back from Defence Department work while continuing to pursue research in China. Photo: Washington Post
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph Dunford. Photo: EPA-EFE
Top Pentagon official to meet with Google amid China concerns
- General Joseph Dunford says he has concerns that Google has backed away from Pentagon contracting while seeking to become more active in China
Topic | Google
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph Dunford. Photo: EPA-EFE