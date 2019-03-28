Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen is pictured during her visit to Honolulu on Wednesday. Photo: Kyodo
Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen warns of ‘the Hong Kong example’ on Hawaii stopover as she vows to boost military
- China’s actions ‘underscore the need for Taiwan to increase our self-defence’, Tsai Ing-wen said
- Hong Kong’s ‘deeply concerning’ situation shows that ‘democracy is inherently incompatible with the Chinese regime’, she said
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen is all smiles with Palau’s President Tommy Remengesau during her visit to three Pacific islands. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan’s Tsai Ing-wen promises to help boost tourism in Palau on first leg of Pacific diplomacy tour
- Leader says island’s carrier China Airways will add a fourth weekly flight to Palau to boost travel to remote microstate
- Tsai also gifts a coastguard vessel which will be used to patrol a new conservation area
