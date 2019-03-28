The lack of a Chinese-language version of what the US side is asking for is one obstacle preventing Donald Trump and Xi Jinping signing a deal to end the trade war, an unofficial adviser said. Photo: AP
Lost in translation? How verbal mishaps and lack of Chinese-language document threaten US-China trade deal
- Misunderstandings and China’s concerns about being bullied have created distance, says Michael Pillsbury, an outside adviser to Donald Trump
- Having no Chinese-language text of the agreement Beijing was potentially agreeing to could present an obstacle
Topic | US-China relations
The lack of a Chinese-language version of what the US side is asking for is one obstacle preventing Donald Trump and Xi Jinping signing a deal to end the trade war, an unofficial adviser said. Photo: AP
US President Donald Trump meeting a delegation of Chinese trade envoys led by vice-premier Liu He in the Oval Office on February 22, 2019. Photo: AFP
China played the long game to see who ‘blinks first’ when US trade war spiralled out of control in 2018, central bank’s ex-adviser says
- David Li Daokui, former member of Chinese central bank’s monetary committee, said US and China have had series of false starts in talks to avert trade war
- Two sides need a monitoring mechanism and a protocol for regular dialogue, Tsinghua University professor Li said
Topic | US-China trade war
US President Donald Trump meeting a delegation of Chinese trade envoys led by vice-premier Liu He in the Oval Office on February 22, 2019. Photo: AFP