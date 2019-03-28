Channels

The lack of a Chinese-language version of what the US side is asking for is one obstacle preventing Donald Trump and Xi Jinping signing a deal to end the trade war, an unofficial adviser said. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

Lost in translation? How verbal mishaps and lack of Chinese-language document threaten US-China trade deal

  • Misunderstandings and China’s concerns about being bullied have created distance, says Michael Pillsbury, an outside adviser to Donald Trump
  • Having no Chinese-language text of the agreement Beijing was potentially agreeing to could present an obstacle
Topic |   US-China relations
Wendy Wu

Wendy Wu  

Published: 11:28am, 28 Mar, 2019

Updated: 12:20pm, 28 Mar, 2019

The lack of a Chinese-language version of what the US side is asking for is one obstacle preventing Donald Trump and Xi Jinping signing a deal to end the trade war, an unofficial adviser said. Photo: AP
US President Donald Trump meeting a delegation of Chinese trade envoys led by vice-premier Liu He in the Oval Office on February 22, 2019. Photo: AFP
Banking & Finance

China played the long game to see who ‘blinks first’ when US trade war spiralled out of control in 2018, central bank’s ex-adviser says

  • David Li Daokui, former member of Chinese central bank’s monetary committee, said US and China have had series of false starts in talks to avert trade war
  • Two sides need a monitoring mechanism and a protocol for regular dialogue, Tsinghua University professor Li said
Topic |   US-China trade war
Xie Yu

Xie Yu  

Published: 8:00am, 26 Mar, 2019

Updated: 11:28am, 26 Mar, 2019

US President Donald Trump meeting a delegation of Chinese trade envoys led by vice-premier Liu He in the Oval Office on February 22, 2019. Photo: AFP
