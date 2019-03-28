Channels

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says a deal with China would not be in Italy’s best interests. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo ‘saddened’ as Italy signs up for China’s belt and road project

  • US’ senior diplomat steps up warnings of Chinese ‘debt trap’ and says countries that join Beijing’s initiative ‘ultimately lose’
  • Italy signed a “non-binding” protocol with visiting President Xi Jinping to become part of the Chinese project.
Topic |   Belt and Road Initiative
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 12:48pm, 28 Mar, 2019

Updated: 1:00pm, 28 Mar, 2019

Visitors get access to part of the Palace Museum in Beijing where restoration work is carried out. China has in recent years launched high-profile campaigns seeking the repatriation of stolen or smuggled cultural relics from abroad. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

Italy agrees to return nearly 800 Chinese cultural relics in goodwill gesture during Xi Jinping visit

  • It comes as Italy and China seek to strengthen relations, and after Italy becomes first Western European nation to join China’s belt and road plan
  • Artefacts had been ‘illegally exported’ and include a Majiayao red clay pot and Song dynasty porcelain
Topic |   China economy
Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng  

Published: 5:06pm, 24 Mar, 2019

Updated: 11:21pm, 24 Mar, 2019

