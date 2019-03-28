US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says a deal with China would not be in Italy’s best interests. Photo: Reuters
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo ‘saddened’ as Italy signs up for China’s belt and road project
- US’ senior diplomat steps up warnings of Chinese ‘debt trap’ and says countries that join Beijing’s initiative ‘ultimately lose’
- Italy signed a “non-binding” protocol with visiting President Xi Jinping to become part of the Chinese project.
Topic | Belt and Road Initiative
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says a deal with China would not be in Italy’s best interests. Photo: Reuters
Visitors get access to part of the Palace Museum in Beijing where restoration work is carried out. China has in recent years launched high-profile campaigns seeking the repatriation of stolen or smuggled cultural relics from abroad. Photo: Xinhua
Italy agrees to return nearly 800 Chinese cultural relics in goodwill gesture during Xi Jinping visit
- It comes as Italy and China seek to strengthen relations, and after Italy becomes first Western European nation to join China’s belt and road plan
- Artefacts had been ‘illegally exported’ and include a Majiayao red clay pot and Song dynasty porcelain
Topic | China economy
Visitors get access to part of the Palace Museum in Beijing where restoration work is carried out. China has in recent years launched high-profile campaigns seeking the repatriation of stolen or smuggled cultural relics from abroad. Photo: Xinhua