Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen speaks in Honolulu on Tuesday. Photo: Kyodo
Diplomacy

US ‘responding positively’ to Taiwan’s request for tanks and jets, says Tsai Ing-wen

  • Taiwanese president says the self-ruled island has asked for further arms sales to boost its defence against threats from Beijing
  • United States’ commitment to Taiwan is ‘stronger than ever’
Topic |   US-China relations
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 1:16pm, 28 Mar, 2019

Updated: 1:24pm, 28 Mar, 2019

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen speaks in Honolulu on Tuesday. Photo: Kyodo
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen is pictured during her visit to Honolulu on Wednesday. Photo: Kyodo
Diplomacy

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen warns of ‘Hong Kong example’ on Hawaii stopover as she vows to boost military

  • China’s actions ‘underscore the need for Taiwan to increase our self-defence’, Tsai Ing-wen said
  • Hong Kong’s ‘deeply concerning’ situation shows that ‘democracy is inherently incompatible with the Chinese regime’, she said
Topic |   Tsai Ing-wen
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 7:07am, 28 Mar, 2019

Updated: 1:19pm, 28 Mar, 2019

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen is pictured during her visit to Honolulu on Wednesday. Photo: Kyodo
