The US has questioned China’s building projects in the South China Sea, such as this maritime rescue centre on Yongshu Reef, which opened in January. Photo: People’s Daily
Diplomacy

China’s island-building and ‘Belt and Road Initiative’ are part of same defence strategy, says US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

  • Overseas infrastructure deals and building in South China Sea are both about national security, he says, drawing closer link between the two
  • US is working to ensure countries ‘understand the threat’ of signing up for projects on Beijing’s terms – and Asia is waking up to it, he says
Topic |   US-China relations
Robert Delaney

Published: 11:23am, 29 Mar, 2019

Updated: 11:23am, 29 Mar, 2019

Chinese wait for President Xi Jinping to arrive in Rome on Friday, the first stop on his six-day trip to Europe. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

Italy’s move to join New Silk Road may see European Union tighten coordination on China

  • EU wants member states to speak with one voice on China issues, analyst says
  • Italy faces internal and external criticism for its decision to side with Beijing
Topic |   Diplomacy
Lee Jeong-ho

Published: 7:51pm, 24 Mar, 2019

Updated: 12:42am, 25 Mar, 2019

Chinese wait for President Xi Jinping to arrive in Rome on Friday, the first stop on his six-day trip to Europe. Photo: EPA-EFE
