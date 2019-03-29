The US has questioned China’s building projects in the South China Sea, such as this maritime rescue centre on Yongshu Reef, which opened in January. Photo: People’s Daily
China’s island-building and ‘Belt and Road Initiative’ are part of same defence strategy, says US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
- Overseas infrastructure deals and building in South China Sea are both about national security, he says, drawing closer link between the two
- US is working to ensure countries ‘understand the threat’ of signing up for projects on Beijing’s terms – and Asia is waking up to it, he says
Topic | US-China relations
The US has questioned China’s building projects in the South China Sea, such as this maritime rescue centre on Yongshu Reef, which opened in January. Photo: People’s Daily
Chinese wait for President Xi Jinping to arrive in Rome on Friday, the first stop on his six-day trip to Europe. Photo: EPA-EFE
Italy’s move to join New Silk Road may see European Union tighten coordination on China
- EU wants member states to speak with one voice on China issues, analyst says
- Italy faces internal and external criticism for its decision to side with Beijing
Topic | Diplomacy
Chinese wait for President Xi Jinping to arrive in Rome on Friday, the first stop on his six-day trip to Europe. Photo: EPA-EFE