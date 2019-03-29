Liu He greets Robert Lighthizer (left) on Friday as Steven Mnuchin looks on. Photo: AFP
‘A pleasure to see you again’ but much work to do: US-China trade talks resume in Beijing
- US’ Robert Lighthizer and Steven Mnuchin meeting Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He on Friday after working dinner the previous evening, with plenty of ground still to cover
- Both sides had expressed caution before the talks, with White House adviser Larry Kudlow saying the US could wait months ‘to get a great deal’
The lack of a Chinese-language version of what the US side is asking for is one obstacle preventing Donald Trump and Xi Jinping signing a deal to end the trade war, an unofficial adviser said. Photo: AP
Lost in translation? How verbal mishaps and lack of Chinese-language document threaten US-China trade deal
- Misunderstandings and China’s concerns about being bullied have created distance, says Michael Pillsbury, an outside adviser to Donald Trump
- Having no Chinese-language text of the 120-page draft agreement Beijing was potentially agreeing to could present an obstacle
