Huawei has denied its telecoms equipment has back doors to allow spying. Photo: EPA-EFE
Huawei ban won’t stop spy threat when US and others are doing it too, says ex-Singapore minister George Yeo
- All major powers pose an intelligence risk and small countries may not be equipped to cope, he warns
- Solution is not to shut out Huawei but to be protected against all telecoms providers, Yeo argues
An employee of Germany's Federal Network Agency uses his mobile phone in front of a screen set up for the auction of spectrum for 5G services at the Bundesnetzagentur headquarters in Mainz, Germany, March 18, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Pentagon said to be eyeing 5G solutions with Huawei rivals Ericsson and Nokia
- Pentagon is laying the groundwork to use technology from rivals Nokia and Ericsson in its 5G development
