Huawei has denied its telecoms equipment has back doors to allow spying. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

Huawei ban won’t stop spy threat when US and others are doing it too, says ex-Singapore minister George Yeo

  • All major powers pose an intelligence risk and small countries may not be equipped to cope, he warns
  • Solution is not to shut out Huawei but to be protected against all telecoms providers, Yeo argues
Topic |   Huawei
Josephine Ma

Josephine Ma  

Published: 6:00pm, 30 Mar, 2019

Updated: 6:58pm, 30 Mar, 2019

An employee of Germany's Federal Network Agency uses his mobile phone in front of a screen set up for the auction of spectrum for 5G services at the Bundesnetzagentur headquarters in Mainz, Germany, March 18, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Big Tech

Pentagon said to be eyeing 5G solutions with Huawei rivals Ericsson and Nokia

  • Pentagon is laying the groundwork to use technology from rivals Nokia and Ericsson in its 5G development
Topic |   Huawei
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 10:44am, 26 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:43am, 26 Mar, 2019

