In 2013, China embarked on a massive land reclamation project, expanding seven reefs in the Spratlys into large artificial islands. Photo: People’s Daily
‘Time for tougher deterrence from China’ as US steps up patrols in South China Sea
- Chinese analyst says American forces should have to think twice before going ‘too far’ with their activities in the contested waters
Two B-52H planes also flew over disputed waters on March 4. Photo: EPA-EFE
American B-52 bombers fly over disputed South China Sea for second time in 10 days
- Planes ‘conduct routine training’, US Pacific Air Force says, reiterating that it does so regularly ‘in support of allies and a free, open Indo-Pacific’
- It follows US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s criticism of ‘China’s illegal island-building in international waterways’
