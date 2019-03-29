The latest round of talks has seen the two sides picking over every word. Photo: Reuters
Why US and Chinese trade teams have to mind their language as talks get serious
- Negotiators are now said to be pouring through documents ‘word by word’ to ensure there will be no misunderstandings
- One Chinese report that the two sides recently spent two hours arguing over a single word – and still couldn’t reach a consensus
