How spies help New Zealand stay friendly with China

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is set to meet China’s President Xi Jinping on Monday in Beijing. Photo: Bloomberg
Andrew Little, the New Zealand government minister responsible for the intelligence services, says he is allowing spy agencies to carry out “intrusive” activities following the Christchurch mosque shootings. Photo: New Zealand Herald / Mark Mitchell
New Zealand approves ‘intrusive’ spy operations after mosque attacks, as questions swirl about how shooter evaded attention
- Minister Andrew Little says he has approved an undisclosed number of surveillance warrants since the attacks that claimed 50 lives
