Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is set to meet China’s President Xi Jinping on Monday in Beijing. Photo: Bloomberg
Nicolas Groffman
Opinion

Opinion

Nicolas Groffman

How spies help New Zealand stay friendly with China

  • Nicolas Groffman writes that most people outside New Zealand are unaware of the high professionalism of its security, intelligence and espionage services
  • Its spies have helped it engage with China more energetically and efficiently than almost any other non-Asian country
Nicolas Groffman

Nicolas Groffman  

Published: 6:00am, 31 Mar, 2019

Updated: 6:00am, 31 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is set to meet China’s President Xi Jinping on Monday in Beijing. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
Andrew Little, the New Zealand government minister responsible for the intelligence services, says he is allowing spy agencies to carry out “intrusive” activities following the Christchurch mosque shootings. Photo: New Zealand Herald / Mark Mitchell
Australasia

New Zealand approves ‘intrusive’ spy operations after mosque attacks, as questions swirl about how shooter evaded attention

  • Minister Andrew Little says he has approved an undisclosed number of surveillance warrants since the attacks that claimed 50 lives
Topic |   New Zealand shooting
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 7:33am, 27 Mar, 2019

Updated: 7:51am, 27 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

Andrew Little, the New Zealand government minister responsible for the intelligence services, says he is allowing spy agencies to carry out “intrusive” activities following the Christchurch mosque shootings. Photo: New Zealand Herald / Mark Mitchell
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.