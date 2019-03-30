Beijing said it sent home more than half of the North Koreans working in the country in 2018. Photo: AP
China sent home more than half of its North Korean workers in 2018, United Nations report says
- Statement, which does not include an absolute figure, made to UN sanctions committee in compliance with 2017 resolution
- Russia issues similar report saying it repatriated about 20,000 North Koreans last year
