New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s trip will focus on economic ties, but she will also address sensitive issues such as Beijing’s treatment of Uygurs in Xinjiang. Photo: AP
Trade and Xinjiang on the agenda for New Zealand leader Jacinda Ardern in China
- Prime minister will meet President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang as she looks to repair rough patches in the relationship – especially over Huawei
- An upgrade to the nations’ free-trade deal will also be discussed, along with combating climate change
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo: AFP
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to meet Xi Jinping in Beijing amid tensions over Huawei
- In announcing the trip to China – her first since taking office – Ardern highlighted the significance of the visit, but did not address the Huawei spat
- New Zealand’s intelligence agency last November halted plans for Chinese-owned Huawei to participate in a proposed 5G network, citing “significant security risks”, incurring Beijing’s wrath
