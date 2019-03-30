Channels

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s trip will focus on economic ties, but she will also address sensitive issues such as Beijing’s treatment of Uygurs in Xinjiang. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

Trade and Xinjiang on the agenda for New Zealand leader Jacinda Ardern in China

  • Prime minister will meet President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang as she looks to repair rough patches in the relationship – especially over Huawei
  • An upgrade to the nations’ free-trade deal will also be discussed, along with combating climate change
Topic |   New Zealand
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Published: 10:30pm, 30 Mar, 2019

Updated: 11:22pm, 30 Mar, 2019

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo: AFP
Australasia

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to meet Xi Jinping in Beijing amid tensions over Huawei

  • In announcing the trip to China – her first since taking office – Ardern highlighted the significance of the visit, but did not address the Huawei spat
  • New Zealand’s intelligence agency last November halted plans for Chinese-owned Huawei to participate in a proposed 5G network, citing “significant security risks”, incurring Beijing’s wrath
Topic |   Diplomacy
SCMP

Meaghan Tobin  

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 1:25pm, 25 Mar, 2019

Updated: 11:39pm, 25 Mar, 2019

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo: AFP
